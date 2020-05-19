WATCH: Comedian Donovan Goliath is building a fashion parody empire and we're here for it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African comedian Donovan Goliath and his girlfriend Davina Gordon have been serving us the best content since the country went into lockdown. Those familiar with the couple's antics on social media know that there's never a dull moment in the Goliath-Gordon home. Ever since they started playing around by giving their take on global fashion brands, the internet started lapping it up. Even US rapper Missy Elliot gave them a shout out on Instagram for their rendition of her famous hit "Get your freak on".

Now they're on their way to becoming virtual viral sensations after doing an exclusive interview with TRT World. During a Q&A with the couple, the news agency wanted to know the thinking behind them re-imagining iconic fashion brands in a coronavirus world.

Reimagining iconic fashion in the era of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/w1hQHWsJ0K — TRT World (@trtworld) May 17, 2020

Goliath said the idea stemmed from a conversation he and Gordon had one day. "We were having a conversation one day and we said this is so weird that everybody who is in lockdown is pretty much dressed the same right now. It's all gowns and sweatpants and mismatched socks," he added.

"What if we did a spin on that? A little parody to go: This is the new fashion."

The couple then started out on their first poster which was a parody on the Coco Chanel logo and called it Covid. From there, things took off once they realised that their "campaign" was getting attention.

Check out some of their best fashion takes below:



























