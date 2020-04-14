WATCH: David Tlale hosts digital fashion show on Jozi streets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



For his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, Tlale went for Classic Icons, a collection that takes into consideration the epidemic that the globe is currently faced with-coronavirus. The show took place on the streets of Joburg and even had a live performance by Sbongile Khumalo.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Acclaimed fashion designer David Tlale hosted a digital fashion show on Monday night on his Instagram page.





"Our AW2020 is purely based on classic icons which is all the David Tlale classic styles, patterns and the craftsmanship that has gone into the collection to the very detailed tailoring. The journey of putting together tonight's collection has been a very trying one. Having to make sure that we portray the message of supporting the current covid-19 epidemic but still be fashionable. One of the masks had a bit of ostrich feather just for drama, we still have to be able to excite people so this collection is coming digitally to the world," said Tlale.





David Tlale's Autumn Winter 20 collection will be available globally via online sales. The designer also recently partnered with Avon where he designed sunglasses and handbags for people who love his luxuries brand but don't really have much access to it.



