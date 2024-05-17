WATCH: David Tlale slams free-loading Mzansi celebs who wont pay for his designs, but pay for lux global brands

Celebrated South African fashion designer David Tlale has slammed local celebrities, accusing them of being free loaders who do not pay for his designs, yet, they were willing to pay an arm and a leg for luxury global brands. Though he did not want to name drop, he conceded some of these celebrities included former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, who has reportedly said he charged too much, and Savita Mbuli, the late Vuyo Mbuli’s wife.

Tlale said most Mzansi celebrities did not want to pay for his designs, offering him trade exchanges in exposure or public relations instead - a payment form he said could not pay his staff, his bills and his suppliers. Tlale made the comments during his interview on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. “People have the nerve to go to Diamond Walk and drop R200,000 in one day buying two items,” said Tlale.

He adds that when people swipe their cards at international luxury brand stores it’s like saying that local brands like Maxhosa, Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi are not good enough. Tlale scoffed at the payment in exposure saying he has to buy fabrics, pay his design team and pay rent, yet that is not taken into consideration when celebrities asked to design a dress from scratch. He continues to point out that when these celebrities share their behind-the-scenes videos they focus more on the designer bag they actually bought rather than his garment that they didn’t even pay for.

“They give free PR to these brands who don’t give a hoot about who they are,” he said. During the episode, a few celebrities were called out for not wanting to pay for his designs. Snippets of the interview have popped up on X and here’s what people have to say about it.