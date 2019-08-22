Meghan Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AP

Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance at the photoshoot for the Smart Works collection in London this week. The 38-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 - is releasing a capsule line of work apparel to benefit one of her royal patronages, the charity Smart Works, which provides support for unemployed women.

And Meghan decided to make a surprise appearance at the photoshoot for the collection in London on Wednesday, before she shared a short video on her and Prince Harry's Instagram feed.

A source told BAZAAR.com: "Meghan surprised everyone at Smart Works when she showed up for the shoot in London."

In the video, a casually dressed Meghan can be seen hugging the models, chatting to the photographer and looking on proudly at the shoot.

Meghan has teamed up with UK high-street department stores Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and fashion designer Misha Nonoo to create the much-anticipated collection set to launch later this year, and the Duchess is using a "one-for-one model", which means for every one garment purchased, one will be donated to the charity Smart Works.

The royal previously explained: "To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

"Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."