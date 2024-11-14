WATCH: Ever wonder where your socks disappear to? This TikToker has solved the mystery

There’s nothing more annoying than when you’re folding laundry, only to discover that one sock is missing. This happens ever so often, leaving many of us wondering where those socks have disappeared to.

Well, this TikToker has the answer! @24_7momma took to the app to share her discovery when she opened up the housing of her washing machine. On opening the machine up, she found a stack of small socks lying at the bottom of it. Just chilling there in a soggy heap.

“The dryer is innocent,” said one person. Another said: “Omg it was the washer, not the dryer. We need to apologise.” Now that the mystery of the missing socks has been solved, people want to know where other items that mysteriously go missing too.

“Now find out where all the Tupperware goes. I only have lids left,” wrote one person. Another viewer had a tip on how to actually resolve the missing sock issue. She writes: “Fun tip: buy a bunch of the same socks so you don’t have to match each to a specific one and if you lose one it won’t matter.”