WATCH: How to tie dye your sweats and tracksuits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Comfy sweatpants and hoodies have become our go-to work from home uniform, and with winter settling in, nobody’s complaining.

From celebrities strutting the streets clad in high rise tracks with tiny tube tops to TikTok stars looking cosy whilst ”throwing it back” during dance tutorials, it’s obvious that one particular style of sweats is far more popular than the rest - tie dye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT





Since we’ve all been on the search for new creative outlets, arts, crafts, baking and anything else that can be taught via a tutorial have really taken off, especially during the period where most countries across the globe were entering lockdown status.





As a result, people have been in the kitchen more, whipping up loaves of sourdough, tending to newly sprouted herb gardens, and have even invested in paints, canvasses, brushes and more to set their inner artist free.





From pastel hues of mint green, marshmallow pink and lilac that melt into vibrant shades of blue, orange, red and yellow, this trend has nostalgic elements that pair wonderfully with the soft material and comfortable cut of sweats.









So, whether you’re wearing them during a Zoom call or simply looking to tuck into bed with a bowl of popcorn and Netflix, the most important part of this trend is the coordinated look. Tops have to match bottoms in style, colour and material to offer an effortless put-together look with minimal effort.





WATCH: How to DIY your very own tie dye sweats





Of course, the very first step to the tie dye process is to acquire white sweats, using white will allow your colours be more present after the dyeing process is complete.









WATCH: How to use bleach your sweats





Another way to get the faded spiraling effect of tie dye onto your clothes is to use bleach. The chemicals react to the colour in the fabric and lighten them, creating a burnt orange hue on black, a faded purple on blue and so on.







