To honour women’s voices of the past, inform those of the present and inspires those of the future, Levi’s has launched “I Shape My World”, a global campaign dedicated to celebrate and elevate extraordinary women who seek to change the world.



The “I Shape My World” is a Women’s Month campaign inspired by India’s 2017 campaign of fearless women who've broken barriers of all kinds and shaped their world.





It celebrates the spirit of women empowerment and the determination to inspire change by telling stories of women who are taking initiative to make the world a more sensible place.









“We were so inspired by the campaign, which started in India two years ago, that we elevated it and made it global. This year we celebrate women from ten countries – activists and artists who are changing the world by speaking up. We honour these women and hope to inspire women around the world to do the same,” said Jennifer Sey, LS& Co-Chief Marketing Officer.





The campaign includes phenomenal women from India, Russia, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, United States and South African women who will be sharing their stories on Women's Day in August.





WATCH: How women shape their world



