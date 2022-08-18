WATCH: If the truth sets you free, how come no one told us about this jeans sizing hack?

One thing about TikTok, it will show you flames when it comes everyday hacks. The only problem is some of them work, while other fail dismally.

But we’re hoping the latest fashion hack really works because, let’s face it, no one has time to wait in a long queue for the fitting room, only to find the three pairs of jeans you took off the rack don’t fit at all. It’s enough to get your heart rate up and doing the walk of shame out of the store with nothing to show for your efforts. And that’s where this hack comes in.

When shopping for jeans, or any pants for that matter, all you have to do is wrap them around your neck. If the waistband reaches all the way around, they’re supposed to fit. If not, they’re too small, or too big if it overlaps. The tweet, which was shared by @tonichauntel, gained lots of traction, with her asking “Y’all knew this?” The video even showed someone trying out the hack when buying jeans and only putting them on when she arrived home. And guess what? They fitted perfectly.

Y’all knew this? pic.twitter.com/UEeNoRwO1f — ♔ Toni Braxton (@tonichauntel) August 17, 2022 We were today-years-old when we learnt about this. Apparently, this trick has been around for a while.

However, there were some flaws to the science behind it. One tweep noted: “It is not lol. Tried this trick & ended up struggling in the fitting room 😂 an overlap works better like give yourself an extra 2 inches.” Others shared their own versions of the hack, including using the elbow trick.

This is totally wrong😂😂😂 — WTF (@emmyli_5) August 17, 2022 And then there was the belly button hack.