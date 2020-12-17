WATCH: Internet goes wild as Cardi B shows off local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee creation

Coetzee is one of South Africa’s most influential fashion designers. His couture evening wear has draped the bodies of local celebrities from Bonang Matheba to Zozibini Tunzi. It was only a matter of time till international stars realised his star power. Taking to Instagram, US rapper Cardi B surprised her fans in a Coetzee original. Showing off the beaded dress, Cardi sashays across the floor while leaving nothing to the imagine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Not long after sharing the post, Coetzee shared the same video with the caption: “The amazing Cardi B; @iamcardib Beaded by Gert-Johan Coetzee.” Fans were quick to congratulate the designer, but many were left disappointed by the fact that the ’WAP’ rapper failed to tag him in the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gert-Johan Coetzee (@gertjohancoetzee) “I wish she tagged you on her post,” commented one user, while another said: "Now l get why you never responded to my inquiries you are levels. Well done.“

Local rapper Nadia Nakai also gave props to the designer with: “You the king and queen of everything!“

The one-of-a-kind dress appears to be from Coetzee’s Spring/Summer 2020/21 range which he released a month ago. The designer, who grew up on a farm in the North West, used Nguni cow print in his latest collection, titled Kraal Couture.

During a previous interview with IOL Lifestyle, he reminisced on a decade of being in the fashion fashion industry.

“The goals I have set have actually come true. I’ve always wanted something bigger that goes beyond just fashion. I believe that I make people’s dreams come true,” he said.

“I pride myself on being a reliable designer. I commit. I make them look good, but, most importantly, feel good at their special occasions where they wear a Gert-Johan Coetzee garment. And that’s one thing that my clientele has repeatedly said to me, hence they return every time.”