WATCH: Jason Sudeikis wears a hoodie at Golden Globes

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the star of the show wasn’t the best dressed. In fact, Jason Sudeikis was the underdressed one. The American actor, who won the best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy - for his role on “Ted Lasso”, touched the hearts of many when he appeared wearing a hoodie. For his acceptance speech, Sudeikis wore a hoodie and many people loved it because it gave a clear presentation of what many of us look like during the pandemic since working from home has become the “new normal”. About the significance of his hoodie, he said the one he wore at the virtual awards seemed appropriate. Jason Sudeikis talks about wearing a hoodie at the #GoldenGlobes and winning for #TedLasso: "I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support." https://t.co/24ghiDtX43 pic.twitter.com/ey1MW53iX8 — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021 “I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support.”

Rebecca Keegan, who tried to mock Sudeikis by posting a picture of herself in a peach dress fit for the red carpet, together with Sudeikis’s in a hoodie, quickly retracted her statement when tweeps came for her.

She said: “Siri show me the different expectations for male and female presentation in Hollywood.”

Siri show me the different expectations for male and female presentation in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/WUae2NtJeM — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 1, 2021

Keegan later added: “Oh RELAX. No one is criticizing Jason Sudeikis, least of all me sitting here watching TV with crumbs on my T-shirt.”

Sudeikis received praises from his fans. “Jason Sudeikis is the real deal. After my dad died, he sent me an incredibly long, touching email that I haven’t shared and won’t. But he didn’t have to do that.

“We aren’t friends beyond having a nice professional relationship. But he said things in there I’ve never forgotten,” said Mike Ryan, a well-known entertainment writer from New York.