German designer Karl Lagerfeld. (Reuters)

Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, sadly passed away at the age of 85. The German designer joined the Parisian fashion house in 1983. During the 36 years at Chanel, his designs constantly reflected his creative brilliance as he showcased one exquisite collection after the other.

As incredible as his collections were, so were the actual fashion shows.

During every fashion week, we would wait with bated breath to see how Karl would transform a venue. His shows resembled that of a movie production rather than a runway show.

Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection showcased in a Chanel branded supermarket. (Reuters)

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection.

His shows included a space station experience, waiting for a flight in a Chanel airport and a stroll around the Eifel Tower (a recreated version of the tower!)

Models present creations of Chanel during the Women's Ready-to-Wear Fall Winter 2017/2018 fashion week in Paris. (Xinhua/Piero Biasion)

Here a few highlights of Karl’s spectacular shows.



