WATCH: Kate Moss seems to stumble over words in slurry speech at ‘Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards’

Kate Moss appeared to slur her words while giving a speech at an awards ceremony. The 48-year-old supermodel – who has been sober since 2018 – was presenting the Fashion Innovator gong to her friend Anthony Vaccarello at the “Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards” but seemed to stumble through her speech in which she paid tribute to the creative director of the luxury fashion brand.

After taking a long pause to read from her phone in a video shared by the Wall Street Journal on Instagram, she said: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen … Anthony and I have worked together for … years. “Since he started (at Yves) Saint Laurent … I could recognise his instinct … for fashion and … I wanted to be a part of that.

“I wanted to be part of his Saint Laurent family and … I wanted to be his friend. Ladies and gentlemen, I am honoured to … present Anthony Vaccarello with the Innovator … of the Year … Award!”

It comes weeks after Moss said she is the “happiest” she has ever been since taking care of herself and swopping nights out for early mornings spent exercising. In an essay published in ES magazine, she said: “Really, when I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love. “That’s what we all need, that’s what I needed … my happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness.

“I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh. I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga … I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”