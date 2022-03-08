Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 8, 2022

WATCH: Kim Kardashian walks like a robot in Balenciaga plastic tape jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian getting ready for the Balenciaga fashion show. Picture: Twitter/@@KimKardashian.

Published 1h ago

One thing about Kim Kardashian, she has a strong bladder. She can do anything for fashion, even if it means avoiding the bathroom for hours as long as she gets the look.

The businesswoman attended the Balenciaga fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. She wore a Balenciaga plastic tape jumpsuit and a matching purse.

As the face of the brand, she probably wanted to leave a remarkable statement, but it didn’t work out as planned. She could barely move and walked like a robot.

Lady Gaga, who also wore a tape catsuit in 2010 for her Telephone music video, should’ve given her tips on how it’s done.

There’s nothing cute about wearing something that you can’t even enjoy because it’s so damn uncomfortable, but hey, this is Kim K we’re talking about.

The same woman who wore a tight custom Thierry Mugler minidress covered in white droplets-looking like crystals at the Met Gala in 2019. No lies, that dress was gorgeous, but she couldn’t even use the bathroom because it was too tight.

Even sitting down in it was another struggle because the corset was too tight. What’s better this time around is that she wore the tape jumpsuit during the fashion show. After that, she changed into a comfortable long black dress. I bet her organs were finally relieved.

In other news, Kim dropped her second surname, West, after her divorce from Kanye was finalised.

Kardashians Haute Couture

Thobile Mazibuko