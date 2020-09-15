WATCH: Kim Kardashian West defends Skims maternity collection

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West hits back at trolls over her maternity wear range. After announcing that she’ll be soon releasing Skims Maternity Solution range, the businesswoman received criticism that pregnant women want to be comfortable, not shape their bodies. “Excuse my ignorance but who’s trynna shape their pregnant bodies? Y’all don’t like being comfy and free and loose when pregnant? It’s pretty much the only time you can be as shapeless and free and comfy as you want!” said @brownythefirst. Kardashian West was quick to defend her brand in a series of tweets. She said: “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support.

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back, and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a Caesarean.”

Kardashian West said she added the maternity range to her Skims collection “in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I needed when I was pregnant myself”.

“Based on the … positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

The new Skims Maternity Solution range will be launched on Wednesday, September 16.