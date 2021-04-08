WATCH: Lady Gaga releases high-fashion film ’Queendom’ in collaboration with Dom Pérignon

A week ago, Lady Gaga announced her collaboration with Dom Pérignon saying: “I am very excited to announce my collaboration with Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom.

“The people at Dom Pérignon and I both share a belief in the power of creative freedom – to push ourselves forward, to bring the world of Dom Pérignon rosé to life. I worked with my friend, the legendary Nick Knight,” said the singer during a preview.

On Tuesday. the songwriter took to Instagram to unveiled the high-fashion film Queendom saying, “Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga: Creative Freedom is Power. Welcome to the Queendom.”

The brand took to its Instagram page to share the video, saying: “Today, more than ever, the world needs the power of creative freedom: a force that brings @ladygaga and Dom Pérignon together. In collaboration with @nick_knight, Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga have created the Queendom: an artistic universe where absolute creative freedom reigns.

The film that’s is just over a minute long is a visual, multimedia experiment.