WATCH: Lady Gaga releases high-fashion film ’Queendom’ in collaboration with Dom Pérignon
A week ago, Lady Gaga announced her collaboration with Dom Pérignon saying: “I am very excited to announce my collaboration with Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom.
“The people at Dom Pérignon and I both share a belief in the power of creative freedom – to push ourselves forward, to bring the world of Dom Pérignon rosé to life. I worked with my friend, the legendary Nick Knight,” said the singer during a preview.
On Tuesday. the songwriter took to Instagram to unveiled the high-fashion film Queendom saying, “Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga: Creative Freedom is Power. Welcome to the Queendom.”
The brand took to its Instagram page to share the video, saying: “Today, more than ever, the world needs the power of creative freedom: a force that brings @ladygaga and Dom Pérignon together. In collaboration with @nick_knight, Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga have created the Queendom: an artistic universe where absolute creative freedom reigns.
The film that’s is just over a minute long is a visual, multimedia experiment.
United by a palette of vibrant pinks, the series of fantastical gowns is styled by Nicola Formichetti.
Make-up was done by artist Sarah Nicole Tanno and her crazy long nails were done by artist Miho Okawara.
The singer and actress is working on Ridley Scott's Patrizia Reggiani biopic House of Gucci, in Rome.
Gaga plays socialite Patrizia who was convicted of orchestrating the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci.
The movie is set to be released in November 26.