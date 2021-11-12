WATCH: Lady Gaga shows off her revealing purple Gucci gown in her first TikTok video

Lady Gaga joined TikTok two days ago and her first video post has already been viewed over 6 million times and received over a million likes. The Born This Way singer’s short clip shows her making the sign of the cross blessing herself saying, “‘Father, son and House of Gucci” wearing a basic outfit – a shoestring crop top with brown sweatpants – and looking fresh even though she’s wearing no make-up.

Then in true TikTok style, the camera moves close up on her hand to do a fairly basic transition which sees her bare hand now covered in a shimmering long glove and showing off a Tiffany & Co. diamond cocktail ring and tennis bracelets. The camera zooms out to show the 35-year-old star’s gorgeous revealing purple Gucci. She twirls around showing off the flow of the dress before seductively hitching the gown up to show off the lacy hold-up stockings and a bit of her snake tattoo on her thigh.

Her glamorous shimmering purple smoky-eye make up look perfectly matches her dress. @ladygaga #HouseOfGucci ♬ original sound - ladygaga Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci who was sent to prison in 1997 for arranging his murder. The Ridley Scott-directed film, House of Gucci, which is set to be in theatres on November 24, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”