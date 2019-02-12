Celebrating the beauty that is South African women. Picture: Supplied.

To celebrate South African women, Ackermans has launched a new ‘I Am Me’ (#iamme) campaign for their Valentine's lingerie collection.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Busiswa Gqulu, Pearl Modiadie, Minki van der Westhuizen, Rami Chuene and Kim Jayde, the campaign’s primary message is not one of romantic love, but rather, self-love.





“The body-positivity movement is gaining traction all over the globe, and #iamme says to women that rather than hide or grudgingly accept

your flaws, these so-called ‘imperfections’ are what makes you unique,” says Tanya Ruiters, Marketing Specialist at Ackermans.