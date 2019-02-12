To celebrate South African women, Ackermans has launched a new ‘I Am Me’ (#iamme) campaign for their Valentine's lingerie collection.
Featuring a star-studded cast, including Busiswa Gqulu, Pearl Modiadie, Minki van der Westhuizen, Rami Chuene and Kim Jayde, the campaign’s primary message is not one of romantic love, but rather, self-love.
“The body-positivity movement is gaining traction all over the globe, and #iamme says to women that rather than hide or grudgingly accept
your flaws, these so-called ‘imperfections’ are what makes you unique,” says Tanya Ruiters, Marketing Specialist at Ackermans.
Living across a multitude of channels including social, digital and traditional media, #iamme serves as a shining example of a holistically integrated piece of work.
“We wanted to tell the story of five enormously successful, vivacious women at the top of their game, and show that they have the same insecurities and vulnerabilities as all of us – yet they’re choosing to embrace these so-called ‘flaws’.
“And in this ‘age of the influencer’, we wanted to leverage their followings for good; using their platforms to encourage other women to do the same, and join the movement.”