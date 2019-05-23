Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection handbags have a screen and browser. Pic: Pinterest



With flexible screens being all the rage nowadays, more companies are building products touting the technology, however, we were certainly surprised when we saw it on the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 runway show in New York.

LV plans to produce two variations of the so-called Canvas of the Future handbags, one with a single display on each side, and the other with two.





In a video posted to Instagram one of the bags could also be seen showing a pair of scrolling web browsers. Louis Vitton says that the idea for the handbag is for it to become an extension of the smartphone.



