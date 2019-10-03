Durban - The Durban-based Elppag brand is a hidden gem, known for its raw and edgy approach to denim and leather design.

The brand has carved a name for itself and has gained popularity among aficionados and those looking for bespoke items of clothing.

With customers from as far as Japan and Germany, the brand has created a cult-like following in the fashion industry for its raw and edgy approach to denim and leather design.

Elaborating on his brand's inspiration, Khetha Kweyama says: "Elppag reads G-Apple backwards, it comes from Godly Apple. I couldn't go with the name Apple, so I had to come with something cool. I saw a gap in the market, that a lot of people wear denim but there are very few designers who make denim for all shapes and sizes."

