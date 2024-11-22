WATCH: Mikey Davison redefines masculinity through fashion

Australian content creator Mikey Davison is one of the men who doesn’t let clothes define their masculinity and wears whatever he is comfortable with.

The best fashionistas are those who see fashion as art and not as something that defines them.

Known for his dapper style, Davison’s fashion sense is unique because as much as he enjoys wearing stylish pants, including shorts, he also loves his pleated skirts.

In one of his videos that went viral on TikTok, attracting over 1,7 million views and over 160 thousand likes, Davison showed how he styles skirts and people went crazy.

He looked gorgeous in a black pleated skirt, a white lace shirt, a black cardigan, and loafers. The tattoos on his legs added more flair to the already stunning look that impressed many viewers.

“Really the only difference between shorts and a skirt is the stitching between the legs, so what the hell not, he looks good though,” said @loulou.

Another follower, @fragmented.lens said: “Now that’s masculinity. Having the confidence to wear what makes you feel good. Love this for you King.”