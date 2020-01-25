To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When you hear "Sun Met" you immediately think: fashion and horses. With just a week to go fashionstas and punters are looking forward to an exciting day filled with a colourful display of outrageous outfits, celebrity spotting and the horse racing of course.

For some the event is ALL about the fashion with the races a mere side thought.

On Friday morning beauty, fashion and all things equestrian came together on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town where the media had the opportunity to experience both sides of this prestigious event.

Sun Met Horses Spa Day in preparation for Africa’s Richest Race Day. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African news agency(ANA)

While the racehorses trot along the shore, Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier and Miss SA finalist Chuma Matsaluka posed on the sandy beach as photographers snapped pictures of the stunners from all angels.

Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier and Chuma Matsaluka. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African news agency(ANA)

Regardless of the fact that the horses are not show-horses, they still managed to remain calm just long enough for us to get the perfect shots.

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier and Chuma Matsaluka in African print dresses by Eli Gold from Masa Mara pose with horses during the Horses' Spa Day at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg in preparation of horses running in the Sun Met - Africa's Richest Race Day. Video: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA).

The two South African beauties seemed just as calm as they continued to gracefully work their magic with the playful stallions beside them.

Miss SA finalist Chuma Matsaluka. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African news agency(ANA)

Both Sasha-Lee and Chuma were dressed by Rwanda-born designer Masa Mara.

Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier at the Sun Met Horses’ Spa Day. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African news agency(ANA)

The designer who is now based in Cape Town and well known for his urban active wear and exciting bold prints, showed a feminine side through the outfits he designed for the girls. While his love for bold prints remaining a distinct feature.

This will be Chuma's first Sun Met experience.

The excited Miss SA finalist is looking forward to the fashion, the horses (hoping to learn a thing or two about the racers) and just having fun with amazing people.