Naomi Campbell. Picture: Instagram.

The queen of catwalk Naomi Campbell is celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion.



British model Naomi Elaine Campbell modelling career started at a tender age of 15.





When she was 18, Naomi became the first black woman to grace the cover of French Vogue and the first black woman on the cover of Time.





She has ruled the runway at the world’s most anticipated fashion weeks for years.









To celebrate the milestone she took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message. She wrote:





"They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media!





"To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum.





"To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you.

I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa!





I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I’ll keep going!





Love you all Loads Naomi 😘😘♥️🙏🏾 📸 Steven Meisel." (sic)





