WATCH: Nike celebrates motherhood with new maternity active-wear line

While the world continues to commemorate International Women’s Month, popular clothing company Nike is celebrating motherhood by launching a new maternity active-wear line. The brand honoured mothers who are seen as “The Toughest Athletes”. Nike created a short film featuring athletic mothers who don’t let motherhood slow them down. If anything, it inspires them. The one-minute-long film shows women doing parenting duties such as breastfeeding, playing with their kids and nurturing them. It also portrays heavily pregnant women who continue to be proactive and participate in sports such as swimming, boxing, running and tennis.

These women include Alex Morgan, Bianca Williams, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Nia Ali.

There is also Serena Williams, who made history when she won the Australian Open back in 2017 while pregnant with Olympia.

Not forgetting Perri Edwards, who sent out a lovely message to mothers.

She said: “Being a mom is the greatest gift and blessing. It comes with its challenges but nothing we can’t overcome. Motherhood looks different for everyone. But no matter what you do or how you do it, you are the toughest athlete.”

Fraser-Pryce also spoke about being an athletic mom. “Being an athlete is my chosen profession and being a mother is a gift! To perform both roles, without sacrificing one for the other is a responsibility and commitment I take very seriously.⁠⁠

“And while I'm focused on my dreams, my ultimate dream for Zyon is that he leads in every area of his life. To lead with love, honour, and respect. But most importantly to serve, because if he serves he will lead.⁠⁠"

WATCH: The Nike motherhood campaign