WATCH: Nomzamo Mbatha launches her first collection with Puma

South Africa’s golden girl Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently premiered her first international film, Coming 2 America, continues to bask in the spotlight.

The KwaMashu-born star, who has been a brand ambassador for Puma since 2016, is launching a new collection with them.

Titled the Shandu Collection, the range is inspired by the actress’s style. It consists of silky dusty pink jumpsuits with matching jackets and bucket hats.

Taking to social media, Mbatha shared how grateful she is for the opportunity.

She said: “Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be the first African woman to partner with a global brand such as @puma & @pumasouthafrica to release a first of its kind! Introducing, THE ‘SHANDU’ COLLECTION. @puma @pumasouthafrica @pumawomen thank you for believing in me and building with me...let’s go.”