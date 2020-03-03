WATCH: North West's Yeezy performance doesn't go down well with tweeps

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



The six-year-old performed live while models strutted in the new Yeezy collection. She received a nod from those who are fond of her parents but also got called out for apparently stealing Zaza's beat. Zaza is a four-year-old rapper who released "What I do", a song that North remixed during her performance.

Kanye’s daughter North West just performed during the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show pic.twitter.com/lHgx9pSUwE — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 2, 2020 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West performed at the Yeezy Season 8 during the Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

Zaza's parents then took to Instagram to call out Kim for allowing North to sample the song without crediting the original artist.





“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT… PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!” ZaZa‘s parents wrote on her Instagram account.



They added, “We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”









To do damage control, Kim responded to the Instagram post by commenting " We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!





"Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon. 💕”





Kim then went to Twitter and wrote "“I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator, North hopes you like the remix!!!”





I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020





However, tweeps didn't take Kim seriously; they continued to drag her and Kanye for allowing their daughter to "steal' from others.



