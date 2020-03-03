WATCH: North West's Yeezy performance doesn't go down well with tweeps
Kanye’s daughter North West just performed during the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show pic.twitter.com/lHgx9pSUwE— Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 2, 2020
in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult. creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED . . THANK YOU! 💕 . . #ZaZaChallenge #WhatIDo #ThatsANoNo #ZaZa #BlackGirlMagic #blackgirlsrock #HypeKids #hypebae #redcarpetgirlz #explorepage #viral #yeezyseason8 #kanyewest #kimkardashian
I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020
North West’s parents took ZaZa’s “What I do?” Beat and had her record over it and she has performed it many times now. With zero acknowledgement to ZaZa.I’m so sad this is what they’re doing. https://t.co/DVywdxtU3N— Sorry To This Man (@LilPettyyyy) March 2, 2020
Kanye West (a known PRODUCER) recorded over Zaza’s ‘What I Do?’ beat for his daughter without their approval and performed it at fashion week.— mes #TeamPinky (@0_mes2) March 2, 2020
Make your daughter her own beat pic.twitter.com/Vn6ncYd7kv
No ma’am. The fact that they took a beat/song from someone and didn’t credit them is wack. CREDIT ZaZa! pic.twitter.com/pYENPo2kIC— Shanice (@neceybabyXO) March 2, 2020