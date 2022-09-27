WATCH: Oh hell no! Kanye West spotted wearing socks and bedazzled flip-flops at London Fashion Week

We’ve had heels and socks, Crocs and socks - even Birkenstocks with socks. Soon, it could be flip-flops and socks.

When certain celebrities, Rihanna being one of them, are spotted wearing something new, it immediately becomes a trend. When it comes to menswear, rapper Kanye West is that celeb. Recently Ye was spotted wearing black socks with flip-flops at London Fashion Week to attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Wearing an all-black outfit, which included his go-to hoodie and leather jacket look, the jewelled flip-flops stood out. But even more so because he was wearing socks with them. Imagine rocking up to a Burberry fashion show wearing flip-flops and sitting front row along side the likes of Erykah Badu, Stormzy, Lori Harvey and Normani. Unbelievable!

This TikTok video posted by “Vogue” magazine has been viewed over a million times and has had tongues wagging. ♬ original sound - Vogue @voguemagazine It was on this day that @Ye wore flip flops with socks to the #Burberry One person saw the humour in it and said, “Me when my mom tells me to get the groceries from the car.” While another commented, “No way my guy. Kanye is about to have dudes out here wearing bedazzled flip-flops. Bonnets are next.”

This is just yet another one of Ye’s bizarre outfits that have recently left fans and fashionistas scratching their heads. The huge black moon boots he practically lived in during winter and his full-body mask he wore at the BET Awards are just a few of his “what is he thinking” fashion moments. The fashion designer has always been at the forefront of grunge fashion with his futuristic and dystopian-style Yeezy collections.

