WATCH: Paris Hilton launches Covid-19 relief clothing range

In a bid to raise money towards Covid-19 relief, Paris Hilton has launched #Sliving Merchandise - a special Covid-19 clothing range.

Sales proceeds from the loungewear essentials will go directly to FrontlineFoods.Org and GetUsPPE.org for those deeply impacted by the pandemic and those at the frontlines.

Paris released videos on YouTube and Instagram detailing the range and showing how she chose the designs to when she received the final batch.

In the 10 minute YouTube video, Paris wrote: "Surprise!!! Since so many of you requested for this, I decided to release my #Sliving Merch just for you guys! I hope you guys will love it as much as I do. Get your #Sliving loungewear essentials at https://ParisHiltonMerch.com now! Proceeds from the sale of the Covid-19 design merch as well as the face masks will go directly to FrontlineFoods.Org & GetUsPPE.org for those deeply impacted by the pandemic & those at the frontlines, xoxo Paris".

In the Instagram videos, the 39-year-old said: “I’m really excited because this is my first time doing merch. Proceeds from this merch are gonna go to charity, so it’s gonna be fun fashion for an amazing cause."