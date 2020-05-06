WATCH: Paris Hilton launches Covid-19 relief clothing range
In a bid to raise money towards Covid-19 relief, Paris Hilton has launched #Sliving Merchandise - a special Covid-19 clothing range.
Sales proceeds from the loungewear essentials will go directly to FrontlineFoods.Org and GetUsPPE.org for those deeply impacted by the pandemic and those at the frontlines.
Paris released videos on YouTube and Instagram detailing the range and showing how she chose the designs to when she received the final batch.
In the 10 minute YouTube video, Paris wrote: "Surprise!!! Since so many of you requested for this, I decided to release my #Sliving Merch just for you guys! I hope you guys will love it as much as I do. Get your #Sliving loungewear essentials at https://ParisHiltonMerch.com now! Proceeds from the sale of the Covid-19 design merch as well as the face masks will go directly to FrontlineFoods.Org & GetUsPPE.org for those deeply impacted by the pandemic & those at the frontlines, xoxo Paris".
In the Instagram videos, the 39-year-old said: “I’m really excited because this is my first time doing merch. Proceeds from this merch are gonna go to charity, so it’s gonna be fun fashion for an amazing cause."
Paris then showed off the merchandise which included a range of different style T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, bearing her well known catchphrases, “sliving”, “loves it”, and “that’s hot”.
View this post on Instagram
Surprise! ⚡️So many of you have been requesting for this! I am so excited to release my #Sliving merch collection just for you guys! I hope you guys will love it as much as I do. 💋 Get your #Sliving loungewear essentials at ParisHiltonMerch.com now! Click link in bio to watch the full video on my @YouTube channel! 💖
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on
View this post on Instagram
Proceeds from the sale of the Covid-19 design merch as well as the face masks will go directly to @FrontlineFoods & @GetUsPPE for those deeply impacted by the pandemic & those at the frontlines! 🤗 Click link in bio to shop now at ParisHiltonMerch.com & you can also watch the full new video on my @YouTube Channel. Stay home & stay safe! 💖
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on
The YouTube video was viewed over 35 000 times while her two Instagram videos received more than 66 000 and 62 000 views.
Her fans could not wait to get their hands on her merchandise. Here's a few comments.
technobeatsedm said: "You’re just wonderful Thanks for your support ❤️🔊".
jarrett_the_young said: "Ordering mine tomorrow morning!!!".
Clubbing With J said: "Just ordered, ”That’s Hot” on a face mask, White Tee and Hooded Sweater. I can’t wait until they arrive. 💕".
Luka English said: "Girl u know I need a sliving sweatshirt omg paris pls make like a pink chunky knit sliving 90s sweater".
Watch the full video here: