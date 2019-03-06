Actress Penelope Cruz wears a creation as part of the Chanel ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Oscar-winning actress made her catwalk debut to honour the late designer - who died of pancreatic cancer last month - and the star explained she was overcome with a mixture of emotions when she appeared on the couture runway. Speaking to WWD, she said: "I felt like laughing and crying at the same time, to see all these people who loved him so much celebrating him together. But seeing all this, also it's the beginning of something else, all that he's created over all these years.

The 44-year-old actress - who has kids Leo, eight, and five-year-old Luna with husband Javier Bardem - believed Lagerfeld was a "genius" and admitted that the ski-inspired collection gave her "goosebumps" because it encapsulated "the past, present and future".

She added: "The collection I saw today gave me goosebumps because everything is there: the past, present and future. I loved that they took the time at the beginning of the show, that they asked for that minute of silence. It made everybody stop and breathe, then there was the right kind of energy for the show.

Penelope Cruz walks for Chanel at their show at Paris Fashion Week.(Reuters)

"We all know he was a genius, but when you got to spend time with him, you discovered that other side, of kindness and sweetness."

British model, Cara Delevingne, 26, opened the show alongside Kaia Gerber, and the models walked the finale whilst David Bowie's track 'Heroes' played, just as it did at the Fendi show in Milan.