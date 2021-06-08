WATCH: Princess Diana’s wedding dress showcased at London exhibition

The British royals, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his little brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have decided to loan their late mother’s wedding dress for a London exhibition, Royal Style in the Making under way at Kensington Palace.

The exhibition is aimed at showcasing how some of Britain’s finest designers create clothing destined for the world stage. The showcase includes garments from the symbolic power of a coronation gown to the wedding gowns.

With a 7.5-metre-long sequin-encrusted train, the wedding dress of Lady Diana Frances Spencer, the Princess of Wales, is considered to be the dress with the longest train in British royal history.

It was designed by a Welsh fashion designer, David Emanuel, with his then-wife Elizabeth Emanuel.

In a statement by Royal Style in the Making, Princess Diana’s dress “features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre both front and back with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, the groom’s great-grandmother.

“Its gently scooped neckline and large puffed sleeves are trimmed with bows and deep ruffles of taffeta, a style popularized by the Princess in the early 1980s, while the full skirt is supported on a mountain of stiff net petticoats to create its famous silhouette.”

Other iconic items include the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, the consort of King George VI. It was designed by London based court designer Madame Handley-Seymour.

The exhibition started on June 3 and will last until January 2, 2022.