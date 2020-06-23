WATCH: Ralph Lauren celebrates Pride Month with capsule collection
Ralph Lauren is celebrating Pride Month with a new capsule collection and a campaign championing the LGBTQI+ community.
The American fashion company is championing the LGBTQI+ community with its latest campaign, which aims to amplify their voices and features a range of Pride-inspired clothing.
In this time of great change, we recognize the importance of amplifying the voices, talents, stories and experiences of those in the LGBTQIA+ community. For this year's #RLPride campaign, we are proud to stand with the members of the LGBTQIA+ community as they share their stories, in hopes of inspiring a shared moment of solidarity around the world. Featuring @IndyaMoore, @JeremyPope, @InstaDanJLevy, @RichiePhoenix, @Heather_Kemesky, @CassBlackBird, @AliBlackBird, @MicaiahCarter, @SorayaTZaman, @Richard_Haines, @Deep_Pool_, @Sarah_M_Broom, @RobbieRogers, @GBerlanti, @AnthonyWood03, @KristenLKish, and @Team2Moms. To further support the LGBTQIA+ community, we're also launching a gender-neutral Pride capsule collection for the whole family. 100% of the purchase price of the Pride Polo shirt will be donated to @StonewallFoundation. 25% of the purchase price for the rest of the capsule will also be donated. Learn more about our ongoing support of the LGBTQIA+ community via the link in bio. #RalphLauren #WeStandTogether
A statement on Ralph Lauren's website added: "For 30 years, Ralph Lauren Corporation and the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation have supported the LGBTQIA+ community through volunteer activations, corporate initiatives, and financial grants.
"Our partners have included, but are not limited to, Stonewall Community Foundation, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, amfAR, AIDS Walk New York, God's Love We Deliver, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
"This year, we are partnering with Stonewall Community Foundation, which makes values-driven investments in dynamic organisations, projects, and leaders. As a cornerstone of its identity and values, Stonewall Community Foundation prioritises and lifts up those who experience the greatest vulnerability within the queer community, including communities of colour and transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people.
“My power, my special-ness, my capacity to love, my capacity to feel, to emphasize, to understand—all those capacities and abilities are informed by my experiences. Being Trans and being Black, that’s where my pride comes from,” – Indya Moore. #WeStandTogether with @IndyaMoore, actor, model, and activist. For this year's #RLPride campaign, we are proud to champion members of the LGBTQIA+ community as they share their stories and experiences, in hopes of inspiring a shared moment of solidarity around the world. Discover the full campaign via the link in bio. #RalphLauren
"When you shop our gender-neutral Pride capsule collection, a percentage of each item's purchase price will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation, benefitting an international network of LGBTQIA+ organisations."
Actor and model Indya Moore, who is transgender and non-binary, appears in the campaign and said: "My power, my special-ness, my capacity to love, my capacity to feel, to emphasize, to understand--all those capacities and abilities are informed by my experiences. Being Trans and being Black, that's where my pride comes from."