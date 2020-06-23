WATCH: Ralph Lauren celebrates Pride Month with capsule collection

Ralph Lauren is celebrating Pride Month with a new capsule collection and a campaign championing the LGBTQI+ community. The American fashion company is championing the LGBTQI+ community with its latest campaign, which aims to amplify their voices and features a range of Pride-inspired clothing. A message on Ralph Lauren's Instagram account explained: "Stand Together. Stand with Pride. "In this time of great change, we recognise the importance of amplifying the voices, talents, stories and experiences of those in the LGBTQIA+ community. "For this year's #RLPride campaign, we are proud to stand with the members of the LGBTQIA+ community as they share their stories, in hopes of inspiring a shared moment of solidarity around the world."

A statement on Ralph Lauren's website added: "For 30 years, Ralph Lauren Corporation and the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation have supported the LGBTQIA+ community through volunteer activations, corporate initiatives, and financial grants.

"Our partners have included, but are not limited to, Stonewall Community Foundation, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, amfAR, AIDS Walk New York, God's Love We Deliver, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"This year, we are partnering with Stonewall Community Foundation, which makes values-driven investments in dynamic organisations, projects, and leaders. As a cornerstone of its identity and values, Stonewall Community Foundation prioritises and lifts up those who experience the greatest vulnerability within the queer community, including communities of colour and transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people.

"When you shop our gender-neutral Pride capsule collection, a percentage of each item's purchase price will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation, benefitting an international network of LGBTQIA+ organisations."

Actor and model Indya Moore, who is transgender and non-binary, appears in the campaign and said: "My power, my special-ness, my capacity to love, my capacity to feel, to emphasize, to understand--all those capacities and abilities are informed by my experiences. Being Trans and being Black, that's where my pride comes from."