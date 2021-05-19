WATCH: Riky Ricky collaborates with Puma

South African rapper Riky Rick has partnered with Puma under his brand, Cotton Fest.

Cotton Fest is a lifestyle brand that celebrates music and fashion. Merging both known and unknown South African talent, Cotton Fest started as a musical concert.

Real name Rikhado Makhado, Rick then expanded Cotton Fest into a clothing brand.

Taking to social media, Rick announced that his label has collaborated with Puma for a series of exclusive collections, starting with the CottonFest x Puma sweater.

“We are excited to announce that we have collaborated with @pumasouthafrica for a series of exclusive releases for 2021,” says the rapper.

In other news, the brand ambassador for Stimorol revealed that the fur coat he has been wearing since 2017 cost him about R250.000.

He also recently dropped a basketball kit constructed with heavyweight polyester mesh to mark the third anniversary of his brand.

The new Cotton Fest x Puma will drop on May 22, 2021.

Another South Africa celebrity who created a collection with Puma is Nomzamo Mbatha. The Coming 2 America star has been a brand ambassador for the brand since 2016 and, in March this year, she released Shandu Collection. Consisting of silky dusty pink jumpsuits with matching jackets and bucket hats, the collection was inspired by the actress' style.

“Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be the first African woman to partner with a global brand such as @puma & @pumasouthafrica to release a first of its kind! Introducing, THE ‘SHANDU’ COLLECTION. @puma @pumasouthafrica @pumawomen thank you for believing in me and building with me… let’s go," said Mbatha.