Ndlovu Youth Choir wearing their customized Ama Tekkies. Pictures: Suppled.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have successfully made it through to the semi-finals of the reality tv show "America’s Got Talent" and they’ve done it in costume-made style. Brand new South African shoe company AMA TEKKIE never thought that their shoes would make an appearance on the AGT stage as the Ndlovu Youth Choir performed their hearts out.

Daniell Barnard from Ama Tekkie explained why they were so honoured to have played a small part in the amazing story of the choir: “When we saw the choir’s first audition online we were so inspired and immediately realised that our style perfectly matched with theirs."

On how the shoes came to be centre stage, Barnard said: "They made us so proud to be South African that we send each choir member a pair of Ama Tekkies to wear casually off stage.

"One thing lead to another and the next thing we planned to help them design a tekkie to wear during their next performance.

"We came up with the idea to customize one of our current styles, but the colourway needed to match the new beautifully designed pink and green outfits."

Learner at Worcester Primary School customizing Ama Tekkies. Picture: Supplied.

The Worcester Primary School offered to help Ama Tekkies, as each tekkie had to be coloured in by hand as part of the customization.

"The school children transformed the tekkies during art class by colouring it in to perfectly match their outfits. They also wrote their names on the innersoles of the tekkies and inserted a short letter, wishing them well with the next performance, in the box," added Barnard.

The choir responded with a video singing and saying thank you to the students.