WATCH: Simone Rocha releases fashion film with H&M

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha is to release a fashion film with Swedish clothing company H&M. Shot by Tyler Mitchell in his signature optimistic style, the campaign invites people to step into the Simone Rocha x H&M world and experience the feeling of community, strong femininity and closeness that underpins the collection. The campaign film is about friendship, joy and inclusivity. It sends out the message of joy that will come when all is well, and friends can meet, dine, laugh, dance and do all the things they enjoyed before Covid-19 came. It was shot at the historic Great Dixter house and gardens in Northiam, East Sussex, in England. It infers the stages of a meal, and the rituals that come with sharing food and free time; the preparation and planning, the washing and table-laying, the presentation of fresh produce, the eventual relaxation. WATCH: The Simone Rocha x H&M fashion film

“I wanted the campaign to capture the spirit and community of the cast as well as the collection itself. Asking Tyler and all the inspiring individuals featured to explore the natural relationships between friends, nature, family and femininity. Creating something natural, playful and poetic set in the beautiful Great Dixter,” said Simone Rocha.

On why they chose to work with Rocha, Ann-Sofie Johansson of H&M said: “I think Simone Rocha is the perfect designer to offer this collection at this moment, and the individuals in this campaign capture her open, vibrant vision of fashion and beauty.

"Simone understands the power of clothing for dreaming, but creates collections that feel very down-to-earth, very aware of the realities of people’s lives. I hope this collection and campaign will offer a moment’s escapism but also conjure happy memories and a sense of hope for when we can all be close again.”