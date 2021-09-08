WATCH: Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star Raw

The American rapper has been named as the new face of G-Star Raw. As such, he will be part of its latest worldwide “Hardcore Denim” campaign - which will feature a custom-made version of his single Say it Witcha Booty.

The Snoop Dogg X G-Star RAW campaign merges G-Star’s “Hardcore Denim” philosophy with Snoop’s signature blend of humour, sicko style, and backside appreciation.

Snoop Dogg dripping in G-Star Raw. Picture: Supplied.

On why he collaborated with the brand, he said: “I’m teaming up with G-Star because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead”.

The chief marketing officer of the denim brand Gwenda Van Vliet says for this campaign, they had to work with someone authentic like Snoop Dogg.