WATCH: Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star Raw
Dutch clothing company G-Star Raw has partnered with legendary hip hop artist Snoop Dogg.
The American rapper has been named as the new face of G-Star Raw. As such, he will be part of its latest worldwide “Hardcore Denim” campaign - which will feature a custom-made version of his single Say it Witcha Booty.
The Snoop Dogg X G-Star RAW campaign merges G-Star’s “Hardcore Denim” philosophy with Snoop’s signature blend of humour, sicko style, and backside appreciation.
On why he collaborated with the brand, he said: “I’m teaming up with G-Star because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead”.
The chief marketing officer of the denim brand Gwenda Van Vliet says for this campaign, they had to work with someone authentic like Snoop Dogg.
"Snoop Dogg is a true original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself, and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties,” explained Van Vliet.
WATCH: SNOOP DOGG ‘SAY IT WITCHA BOOTY’
The brand shot a campaign video celebrating denim booties, featuring men and women, beautiful islands, hot air balloons and even dogs.
The G-Star Raw Say it Witcha Booty collaboration with Snoop Dogg is out globally.