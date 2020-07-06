WATCH: The world’s most expensive handbag and who owns it
Ever wondered why handbags are so expensive? Well, they aren’t just an accessory, they are an investment.
A quality handbag should last you for no less than five years and it should be able to carry all your essentials.
According to Business Insider , Birkin bags are the most expensive, ranging from $9 000 (about R152 000) to half a million US dollars (R8.5-million).
The world’s most expensive Birkin is a white Himalaya by Hermès, a French high fashion luxury goods manufacturer.
Known as the holy grail of handbags, the bag features 18 karats white gold hardware and over 200 diamonds. It was recently bought for over $500-million by David Oancea, a professional sports betting consultant.
Why Birkin bags are so expensive pic.twitter.com/IywQq6TNq2— Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 5, 2020
“The reason I bought the Birkin bag is that I love breaking records. I broke all the sports betting records I wanted to break the most expensive bag record. I’m all about raising the bar,” said Oancea in an interview with Business Insider.
Another proud owner of the Himalaya Hermès is Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey.
English fashion designer, Victoria Beckham is also one of the celebrities who own a collection of Hermès Birkin bags as well as Singapore entrepreneur, Jamie Chua, who is reported to have the largest Birkin bag collection in the world with over 200 bags.
Here in South Africa, Boity is a known lover of the handbag. She has a range of the most stylish, and expensive designer handbags from Louis Vuitton to Channel.
Sozimi Mhlongo and his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, are also fond of luxury handbags. The pair once shared a video showing off most of their LV bags.
Award-winning fashion designer, Rich Mnisi also makes luxurious handbags. He recently dropped a range of the RICH MNISI Azania Half-Moon Flat Leather Clutch Bag which ranges from R12 999 to R31 999.
A Rich Mnisi Azania CSS.01 Half-Moon Flat Leather Sling Bag. Picture: richmnisi.com.