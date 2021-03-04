LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
The The Basotho Poncho by Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram/@thebemagugu.
WATCH: Thebe Magugu unveils collection at Paris Fashion Week with stunning visual film

By Thobile Mazibuko

With many live fashion shows put on hold due to the pandemic, designers have resorted to creating fashion films to showcase their collections.

Multi-award winning designer Thebe Magugu adopted the same approach when he unveiled his Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.

The film premiered at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Titled Banyoloyi A Bosigo (Midnight Angels), it was shot by Kristin-Lee Moolmann, who was inspired by the 1970s B-movies.

On this collection, Magugu worked with some of his traditional healer friends. As one of the six finalists for the Woolmark Prize, Magugu used a lot of merino wool in this collection. But he added some traditional elements to it. He had his friend, Larisa Don, an eco-printmaker, create a pattern for him by pounding cannabis and imphepho (a plant used to communicate with ancestors) into the wool.

WATCH: Thebe Magugu’s new fashion film

“It was just interesting, this idea of modernity through the indigenous, because those two terms are often separated or seen as opposites. With this collection, I wanted to explore how it looks to merge those two worlds,” he said in an interview with WWD.

In other fashion news, David Tlale also unveiled his Spring/Summer collection to bid farewell to the season.

Taking to Instagram, he shared images of all-white see-through garments.

He wrote: “As we say goodbye to Spring/Summer, embrace yourself in purity and freshness of luxury, chic and timeless pieces that will change your wardrobe following the Autumn/Winter season.”

Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa, whose designs feature in the upcoming Coming 2 America sequel, is also set to release a new collection later this month.

