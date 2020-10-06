WATCH: This walk-in sneaker closet is to die for

If you’re a sneakerhead, this woman’s sneaker collection will leave you green with envy.

Sherlina Nym, a YouTuber from England, shook the internet this past weekend when she posted pictures of her newly fitted sneaker closet.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of a walk-in closet which houses more than 100 pairs of sneakers with her 1.5 million followers.

“Welcome to my new sneaker closet 😭💖👟 huge thanks to @fittedwardrobes for doing an insane job! I’ve also just uploaded the whole transformation process on YouTube, link in bio,” Nym posted.

The pictures went viral and ended up on Twitter Streets where many sneakerheads were inspired, including South Africa’s social media guru, Karabo Mokgoko.