WATCH: Throwback to Zaya Wade’s Paris Fashion Week debut

When Dwyane Wade’s child Zaya Wade came out as transgender in February 2020, people threw all sorts of insults at the basketball star and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, for allowing their child to go through transition. However, the Wades didn’t let the noise get to them. Instead, they supported their daughter, and in February 2023, she was finally granted her legal name change, Zaya.

Zaya made her Paris Fashion Week debut a month later as she modelled for Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2023. The model looked cute in an olive green sweater dress with a matching oversized jacket and a caramel-coloured leather clutch bag and matching kitten heels. As Zaya confidently walked down the ramp, Gabrielle and Dwyane watched with excitement from the front row. You could see from their facial expressions that they were indeed proud of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) And although it’s been a month since Zaya made her debut, the video of her strutting the runway is still making rounds on social media. Twitter user @julianpatrickR posted a video on Twitter, admiring Zaya’s adequate walk and her parents’ reaction to her runway moment, to which Mrs Wade replied: “And nothing is gonna change.” And nothing is gonna change 🖤 https://t.co/LKi42lwfJO — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2023 Gabrielle’s followers responded to the tweet by commending their parenting style. “Miss @itsgabrielleu, I know you don’t know me, but I want you to know we are out here, celebrating this family, your love, and the beauty you all are bringing to this conversation. Thank you for being such a strong woman and an incredible mother,” commented @itsmeyelling.