WATCH: TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel upgrades ‘Thembi the domestic worker’s’ arm candy to a Rolex

Local businessman Malcolm Wentzel has become quite the star on TikTok, thanks to his close relationship with his housekeeper Thembi Ubisi. The two have been entertaining South Africans for years, sharing their funny banter with Wentzel’s more than one million TikTok followers.

But Mzansi really started to take note of them when one of Wentzel’s posts went viral, showing him buying Ubisi a brand new car. The family has also made appearance on ‘Die Real Housewives van Pretoria.’ Although the company CEO posts random conversations between them, it’s Ubisi that always steals the show.

In their latest TikTok video, Wentzel took his house manager on a surprise trip and they ended up at a luxury watch store. Seated in front of a collection of Rolex watches, Wentzel tries on one of the timepieces and looks at Ubisi, saying, “For 12 years, you’ve been wearing the same watch that I gave you for looking after me. And that’s why I brought you here today.” He then points at the consultant on the opposite end of the table and explained Ubisi should get herself “a nice Rolex”.

Jumping up and down, she picked a rose gold design, the third most expensive watch in the box. Although no price was given, Ubisi was warned to only wear it when Wentzel was around. The video gained more than 88K likes and thousands of comments.

“Sometimes people go search for employment, not knowing they’re searching for a family. This woman has a family and she’s appreciated,” said an online user. “Malcolm and Kiki are beautiful souls. May your continue to be blessed,” said another. Ramafalo Pro joked, “Thembi needs body guards now yhoooo, good job Malcolm and family.”