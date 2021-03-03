WATCH: TikTok video goes viral after influencer shows you’ve been tying your gown the wrong way all this time

Taking off your bra, slipping into comfy clothes and wrapping your favourite gown around you is what us women look forward to at the end of a long day. With winter slowly to starting to rear its chilly head, a warm fluffy gown is indeed a girl’s best friend. As much as I love wearing a gown, there’s nothing that irritates me more than when the ropes dangle on the side with one side hanging lower than the other or when the belt comes undone you constantly have to open, re-wrap and tie up the gown. British TikTok influencer Megan Garland, who I presume had the same gown struggles, posted a video showing followers the “correct way” to tie a gown. Wearing a purple gown, Garland demonstrates how she used to tie her gown – pretty the same way most of us tie ours – with a caption saying: “I’ve been wearing a housecoat wrong this whole time.”

Then she unties the belt and shows us, what she describes as the “correct way” to loop and tie the belt.

Instead of taking the belt around the back, she pulls the belt through the side loops with the belt now pulled across the front instead.

Happy with her discovery she tells her followers, "Trust me, just go and try it. You'll never wear one the same again."

Her video demo has since gone viral and has been viewed more than two million times, liked by over 100 000 people and shared 11 000 times.

Watch how you should be tying your gown:

Here’s proof, once again, that TikTok isn’t just for silly challenges and comic relief.