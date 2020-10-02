WATCH: TikToker Nava Rose uses designer bags to create stylish outfits

Famous TikToker Nava Rose is setting trends with her do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion projects. The self-taught designer is one of the most loved personalities on TikTok because of her unique way of transforming handbags into stylish clothes. She used a Louis Vuitton bag to create a custom-made outfit, which many people loved. To create an LV miniskirt with matching bralette, she started by removing straps from the designer bag replica. She repurposed the bag's zipper for her skirt, and cut triangle pieces for the bralette. WATCH: Nava Rose makes a club inspired outfit out of a Louis Vuitton bag

It took her 12 hours to complete the outfit and, after she was done, she wore it to the Louis Vuitton store.

In one of the videos she shared on her YouTube channel, where she has 1.7 million subscribers, Rose also showed her fans how to create a corset using a Louis Vuitton scarf.

She used ribbon, lace-up strings, grommets, zip ties, a half yard of shell plus lining fabric, and a corset pattern.

WATCH: How to make a corset with Nava Rose

The green corset was inspired by award-winning singer Billie Eilish.

Here’s more of the hottest DIY clothes that she made.