WATCH: Tweeps spot fake sneakers in new Major League DJz video

Last night, amapiano duo Major League DJz continued on their mission to promote the amapiano genre overseas as they posted a video of one of the twins dancing and vibing next to a pool at what seems like a house party. "You know the vibes 🔥🔥… PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎," shared @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ.

You know the vibes 🔥🔥… PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎 pic.twitter.com/uFhTe7rz2K — MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) May 11, 2022 Behind him, a noticeably curvaceous woman can be seen watching on and vibing to the music with some friends. While this all seems pretty normal and innocuous, some Twitter users seem to have picked up that her shoes don't seem like originals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@majorleaguedjz) One tweep, @Bheko99, posted, "Daaamnnn that a** is real but her sneakers mmmmh, nike logo that small? ohk i dont wanna talk."

Daaamnnn that ass is real but her sneakers mmmmh, nike logo that small? ohk i dont wanna talk — iqaba laseMnambithi 😋🐕 (@Bheko99) May 12, 2022 Another posted, "Her sneakers?" along with the popular meme of Riky Rick pointing at a pair of shoes. Her sneakers ? https://t.co/TVq3ut6rNg pic.twitter.com/7koohmoMh2 — mosa (@____Mosa) May 12, 2022 "Nah those Jordan 1s look too sus😭she got bunda tho yew 😮‍💨," added @supremehuntie. Nah those Jordan 1s look too sus😭she got bunda tho yew 😮‍💨 https://t.co/tnHdqglgwu — A peng zulu ting 🤎 (@supremehuntie) May 12, 2022 Others were distracted from noticing anything else by the lady's voluptuous figure.

"I honestly didn't know there was someone dancing until i viewed the clip for the second time," shared @RealBlaqJ. "Lord cleanse me." I honestly didn't know there was someone dancing until i viewed the clip for the second time 😭😩 Lord cleanse me https://t.co/cx8IgaJYKp — Someone's Son💀 (@RealBlaqJ) May 12, 2022 The amapiano duo are currently promoting their upcoming Pianochella show at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Saturday, May 14. They also recently announced that the show is officially sold-out. Major League DJz have been killing it with their cross border moves this year, big moves, which include their landmark performance at one of the world's most famous festivals, Coachella, last month.