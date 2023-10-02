WATCH: ‘What a moment. What a life!’ - Bonang Matheba walks the runway for L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week

On Sunday night Bonang Matheba made her runway debut at the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris in Paris. With the Eiffel Tower as a dramatic backdrop, the South African media personality strutted her stuff for the ‘Walk Your Worth’ show wearing a shimmery metallic silver body-hugging floor-length gown.

She shared the catwalk with other international celebrities and L’Oréal ambassadors, including Hellen Miren, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even South African actress Thuso Mbedu was one of the stars on the catwalk. On the night, South Africa’s Queen B took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share a snippet of her moment on the catwalk.

The video shows Matheba beaming as she takes to the runway like a pro. She captions the video: “BONANG!! what a moment. What a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile”

BONANG!! 🇫🇷🤌🏾❤️ what a moment. What a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile pic.twitter.com/UzsYWxjjyU — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 1, 2023 Her fans praised the actress with one person saying: “Just when I think you can’t get anymore incredible, you serve new levels of greatness! Queen B” @thandoow_x said: “What a winner you are @Bonang!! And i just love seeing you win !! You are an inspiration to many! oh i love you sooo much !! Keep shining like a star you are!!🤍”