WATCH: What happens when you buy Crocs for R22? A TikTok user’s hilarious surprise

Imagine thinking that you’re buying a pair of Crocs for R20 and getting a Crocs Jibbit instead of the actual shoe! Well, that’s exactly what happened to this TikTok user.

In October, the popular shoe brand celebrated Croctober and during the month they had a R22 sale that had Crocs lovers in a frenzy. People logged onto the website very early to get the chance to buy a pair of their comfy shoes for only R22 rand. However many were left disappointed as the shoes sold out within minutes.

Leaving many thinking that the sale was in fact a hoax. TikToker Ovayo Mhlegi took to the app to share what he received after ordering what he assumed was a pair of R22 Crocs shoes. In the clip that has gone viral with over a million views, you see him laughing uncontrollably at what he and his friends received.

He reveals that instead of a pair of shoes, he received one Jibbit that looks like a classic white Crocs clog. @ovayo_m Crocs when I catch you??😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>💔 ♬ original sound - Ovayo Mhlengi The video captioned: “Crocs when I catch you??” shows a few of his friends holding small boxes that are definitely not big enough for a pair of adult shoes.

All of them laughing hysterically because they were clearly expecting shoes. In the comments section many viewers point out that they did in fact buy Jibbitz but he responded that they thought they were buying the actual shoes that had gone on sale. “We didn’t notice, we thought we bought the sale,” he responded to one viewer.