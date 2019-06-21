President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Cape Town. South Africa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda.

On June 20, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first State of the Nation Address as the president of South Africa in Parliament, Cape Town.



One of the key issues he addressed was the ‘buy local’ campaign which encourages the citizens of the country to support local brands as well as major retailers to work with local designers by stocking more African goods in their stores.





“We will stimulate local demand and grow South African manufacturing by making sure the ‘Buy Local’ campaign is everywhere and ever-present. We call on all South Africans to deliberately and consistently buy locally-made goods. Within this next year, we seek to conclude agreements with retailers to stock more South African goods on their shelves and to actively promote the great products made by South African hands. At the same time, we will promote our products more actively to the rest of the African continent and the world,” said the president.





Watch what the MP's wore to SONA:

Like many other members of parliament who go out of their way to seek elegant garb from local designers for the SONA seating, President Ramaphosa also wore local last night. He was dressed by the House of Monatic, a brand based in Saltriver Cape Town.









President Cyril Ramaphosa dressed by House of Monatic.





Here's more of what the member of parliaments and guests wore last night.





Right: ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu. DA MP Nazley Sharif.

Phumzile Van Damme and Sandile Mkhwanazi



Minister of police, Bheki Cele and wife, Thembeka Ngcobo.