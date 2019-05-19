For its Pre-Fall 2019, Jimmy Choo's eyes atr on contemporary nostalgia to form a new breed of glamour. The brand revisits its history and heritage by re-interpreting their greatest looks through the eyes of youth today who were born in the ‘90s.

For its Pre-Fall 2019, Jimmy Choo's eyes atr on contemporary nostalgia to form a new breed of glamour. The brand revisits its history and heritage by re-interpreting their greatest looks through the eyes of youth today who were born in the ‘90s.

Bagging it. Picture: Supplied.





“Nineties references feel very relevant right now which is particularly poignant to me as it is when Jimmy Choo began. It’s at the soul of the brand. I wanted to re-examine that pivotal moment in culture and style looking at it from a new viewpoint. It’s not about nostalgia: it’s about re-inventing the past, and making it feel totally relevant for today by introducing a new attitude,” says Sandra Choi, Creative Director.





Step on them. Picture: Supplied.





The colour palettes in this collection are saturated, they feature electric blue, neon yellow, brilliant lipstick pinks, contrasting with accents of summertime neutrals and tuxedo monochrome.





WATCH: What's inside the Jimmy Choo Pre-Fall