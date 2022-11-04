WATCH: Woman makes a necklace using her fallopian tubes

When I was at school I knew a girl who carried her appendix around with her in a little plastic jar. I found that rather odd and it kind of grossed me out a bit.

I mean, why would you want to walk around with a body part that has been removed from inside your body? Surely we are not meant to have our insides on display. This TikTok user went a step further, after having her fallopian tubes removed she decided to keep them and has now turned them into jewellery.

When Savannah Blouin posted a video on TikTok showing off her necklace made with her fallopian tubes, it instantly went viral and left users with many questions. She preserved the tubes in resin to create pendants. The video captioned, “she never liked baby dolls anyway” has received over three million views and 450,000 likes since being posted it in September.

