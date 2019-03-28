Mantsho is set to showcase yet again at SAFW. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Are you ready for cameras, lights and fashion?



Six days before the South African Fashion Week hosted at Sandton City, and the frenzy keeps on getting better.





On April 3-6 fashion elites and fashionistas will gather on the rooftop to watch their favourite designers unveil Spring/Summer 2019 collections.





Clive Rundle will also be showcasing this season at SAFW. Picture: Eunice Driver.





Over 25 designers including Clive Rundle, Gert Johan Coetzee, Ephymol, Keys Fashion, Mmuso Maxwell, Thebe Magugu, Mantsho, Wanda Lephoto and Klipa will take to the runway to show us what the hottest trends are for the season.





While the spirits are still high for another episode of SA Fashion Week, we take a look at some of the hottest runway shows from the previous seasons.





WATCH: South African Fashion Week runway moments





