We are shook! Lil Uzi Vert just got a R360m pink diamond implanted into his forehead

Lil Uzi Vert has gone ahead and gotten an R360-million natural pink diamond implanted into his forehead.

The heavily-pierced-and-tattooed rapper recently shocked fans when he revealed he was getting the expensive jewel from Elliot Eliantte, which he's been paying off for almost five years, pierced into his head.

And the 26-year-old US star - whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods - has since gone ahead with the bizarre face implant and shown it off to his followers on social media.

He also tweeted: "I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond (sic)."

I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond 💎 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

The 'Money Longer' star had shared that the natural diamond, which is “10 almost 11 carats”, is more expensive than the price of all his sports cars and home combined.