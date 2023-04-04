Wedding guest spends fortune on dress only to be uninvited because the bride doesn’t like it

When it comes to wedding guest attire, there’s an unwritten rule that for ladies, wearing white is a no-no. No matter what shade of white it is.

This TikToker spent a fortune on a dress that she intended to wear to her cousin’s wedding but when she showed her cousin the dress she was uninvited. Not understanding what the fuss was about she took to TikTok to show off the dress and to share how much she paid for it but unfortunately, she didn’t receive the sympathy she was hoping for. In the video, she starts by telling viewers: “My toxic cousin just uninvited me from her wedding that’s literally this Sunday that I already paid $800 to fly to Maine because she didn’t like my outfit.”

She then shows the dress which she says is a $3000 Yves Saint Laurent dress which she cannot return. “She (her cousin) is insisting that it is too white” continues the annoyed TikToker. In an attempt to prove that the dress isn’t white, she holds up a piece of white paper against the dress.

“This is a white piece of paper. Are these the same colour? Literally no. This is a cream dress,” she goes on. She ends the video by saying: “Anyway Janelle. If you’re seeing this I hope your wedding sucks and you get divorced.” #bridezilla #wedding ♬ original sound - louisa melcher @loulouorange I mean… Should I crash anyway? #toxic The viral video captioned: “I mean… Should I crash anyway?” has been viewed over 2 million times and received almost 90 000 likes.

While more than 7 500 people comment on the video, it wasn’t the comments and support she was hoping for. “Girl ur in the wrong with this one,” commented one viewer while another said: “Never ever do you wear any form of white to a wedding!” “Sorry to say this but I’m with your cousin here,” chirped in another.